Will There Be a Season 4 of 'Dead to Me'? Fans Are Dying to Know
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Dead to Me Season 3 on Netflix.
Is Dead to Me on Netflix returning for Season 4, or is the series truly living up to its name (get it, dead to me)? Dead to Me Season 3 finally dropped on Netflix after a lengthy hiatus, much to the delight of the show's eager fans.
However, we're left with more questions than answers after that huge Dead to Me Season 3 cliffhanger. So will there be a Dead to Me Season 4? Here's what we know.
Is there going to be a Season 4 of 'Dead to Me'?
Sorry Dead to Me fans, the show is officially dead after the third season. So no, there will be no Dead to Me Season 4.
However, that's exactly what the show's creator, Liz Feldman, intended.
Liz told Deadline in a 2020 report that, "From start to finish, Dead to Me is exactly the show I wanted to make. And it's been an incredible gift."
She continued with, "Telling a story sprung from grief and loss has stretched me as an artist and healed me as a human." Christina Applegate, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, echoed Liz's sentiment in the same article, saying, "We felt this was the best way to tie up the story of these women."
The same Deadline report notes that Liz had signed a multi-year contract with Netflix, so the Dead to Me showrunner will continue to make other original projects for the streamer.
Now Dead to Me Season 3 does end on a cliffhanger, so could we potentially see a Dead to Me spinoff as one of Liz's future Netflix projects? We're purely speculating at this point, but we'd kill for more Dead to Me episodes in any way, shape, or form!
You can stream all three seasons of Dead to Me now on Netflix.