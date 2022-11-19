‘Dead to Me’ Ended With a Heartbreaking Change for Jen and Judy (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Dead to Me

Fans waited two long years for Netflix’s favorite unlikely duo to return for Season 3 of Dead to Me. Many were eager to see Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) back on their screens, bonding over their shared criminal activities.

Season 3 began with the show finally revealing what happened to the friends after Jen’s love interest and Judy’s ex’s twin brother, Ben (James Marsden), crashed into their car following a drinking bender.

While the season premiere confirmed Jen would be just fine, fans discovered a shocking twist that involved Judy. So, did Judy die in Dead to Me? Details on the series finale are below!