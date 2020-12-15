Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

When your sister is married to one of the princes of England, you also become a bit of a celebrity. At least, that's what Pippa Middleton discovered.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton (who married Prince William in 2011), Pippa's life has been similarly publicized. This means royal family fans were elated to know the royal sibling has her second baby on the way.

That's right — Pippa is pregnant! But, when is her due date and what do we know about her pregnancy?