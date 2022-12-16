He’s Been Living in California for Years, but Is Prince Harry a U.S. Citizen?

Harry hasn’t yet become a U.S. citizen. In fact, a royal source told The Times in April 2020 that Harry would not be applying for U.S. citizenship or a green card in the foreseeable future.

And in March 2021, the Daily Mail cited experts who said that Harry could be working in the U.S. on an O-1 visa. According to the tabloid, the O-1 can take weeks to process — instead of months, like a green card — and can last up to three years.