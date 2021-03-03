Meghan Markle's Spokesperson Slams Bullying Claims: "A Calculated Smear Campaign"

There’s no argument that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry deciding to leave their royal titles behind left the world with tons of questions. While it’s true that the Duchess of Sussex has been a victim of harsh criticism in the British press, most people do understand why the couple has decided to take a step back. After all, living their life in the spotlight can take a toll on their families.

That said, with many rumors and criticisms in the press about the former actress, it has all proven to be too much to bear. And the resurfaced rumor of the star bullying royal staff is one that does not sit well with her and Prince Harry at all. Finally, she’s speaking out against the claims.

Meghan Markle's spokesperson has called the bullying claims “a calculated smear campaign.”

We can all agree that the royal couple has been a hot topic on the news circuit for quite some time. From how Meghan carried herself, to her fashion choices, and their relationship, it has been a lot for the couple to deal with.

Everyone has been talking since the news of the upcoming Oprah Winfrey interview. Unfortunately, it has led to rehashing old accusations about Meghan and her time as a royal. And the main rumor is of the brunette beauty bullying the royal staff.

Article continues below advertisement

Per Page Six , insiders had alleged to the paper that during her short tenure as a senior royal, the duchess reduced staffers to tears and even bullied two senior members into leaving their jobs. And of course, reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a lot to say.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Times of London about the old accusations that have arisen.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the rep shared. The rep continued, “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."