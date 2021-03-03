Meghan Markle's Spokesperson Slams Bullying Claims: "A Calculated Smear Campaign"By Tatayana Yomary
Mar. 3 2021, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
There’s no argument that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry deciding to leave their royal titles behind left the world with tons of questions. While it’s true that the Duchess of Sussex has been a victim of harsh criticism in the British press, most people do understand why the couple has decided to take a step back. After all, living their life in the spotlight can take a toll on their families.
That said, with many rumors and criticisms in the press about the former actress, it has all proven to be too much to bear. And the resurfaced rumor of the star bullying royal staff is one that does not sit well with her and Prince Harry at all. Finally, she’s speaking out against the claims.
Meghan Markle's spokesperson has called the bullying claims “a calculated smear campaign.”
We can all agree that the royal couple has been a hot topic on the news circuit for quite some time. From how Meghan carried herself, to her fashion choices, and their relationship, it has been a lot for the couple to deal with.
Everyone has been talking since the news of the upcoming Oprah Winfrey interview. Unfortunately, it has led to rehashing old accusations about Meghan and her time as a royal. And the main rumor is of the brunette beauty bullying the royal staff.
Per Page Six, insiders had alleged to the paper that during her short tenure as a senior royal, the duchess reduced staffers to tears and even bullied two senior members into leaving their jobs.
And of course, reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had a lot to say.
"Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told The Times of London about the old accusations that have arisen.
“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the rep shared.
The rep continued, “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."
What will Harry and Megan's interview with Oprah cover?
It comes as no surprise that many people believe that the Meghan bullying rumors have arisen again due to the Oprah interview. After all, Oprah is one of the world’s most prominent interviewers and she does a great job of asking the questions people want to know.
With that in mind, the two-hour special interview is said to highlight the couple discussing the pressure Meghan was under by the British press before stepping away from their duties. And with the clip of Prince Harry saying that he “didn’t want history to repeat itself,” viewers believe that this interview will shed some light about what really went on behind the scenes.
“It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years,” the spokesman continued by referring to the upcoming Oprah interview.
And many people are aligned in that belief. Many fans took to social media to voice their opinions and provide the couple with support.
Many fans believe that the royals are scared of what Meghan will bring to the table, while others sing Prince Harry’s for supporting his wife throughout all the backlash.
We're getting to the point where if Meghan Markle were to take a posy offered to her, the press would report it as:— Otto English (@Otto_English) March 3, 2021
"Evil Duchess steals flowers from child."
God please cover Meghan Markle. A new mum who is currently pregnant receiving this much vim is actually another level of evil.— SantanBae (@MikiNotMinnie) March 3, 2021
I don't know what Meghan Markle said in her Oprah interview, but what's very clear is how worried the UK is that she's about to air them out. I for one cannot wait to watch this on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/SCoojw0sGJ— Imaeyen Ibanga (@iiwrites) March 3, 2021
While we’ve only been able to get a glimpse of what’s to come, there is no denying that this interview is a must-watch.
And as for the bullying allegations against Meghan, most people are not buying it. After how cruel the British press was to her, the rumors will more than likely become yesterday’s news (once again) over time.