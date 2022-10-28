It Took a While for 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin to be Open About Their Dating Life

It's certainly a daunting task for any actress cast to play the iconic Princess Diana. However, Emma Corrin made it look easy in Season 4 of The Crown, portraying Diana in a way that felt like a true homage rather than a cheap imitation. We weren't surprised in the slightest when Emma won a Golden Globe and scored an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Diana.

Given how talented the actor is onscreen, we figured they must be a hot commodity on the dating scene. However, it took Emma a while to be open about their dating life, for very understandable reasons.