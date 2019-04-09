Netflix Names Actress Who Will Be Portraying Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

A princess has been named! Fans of the hit Netflix seriesThe Crown have anxiously been waiting to see who show runners cast as our beloved Princess Diana. A statement posted to Twitter on the show’s official website revealed, "Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in The Crown Season 4." The tweet also informed viewers, "Filming will begin later this year."

Newcomer Emma released a statement regarding the casting news, saying, "I have been glued to the show and to think I'm joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal. Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring.” She continued, "To explore her through Peter Morgan's writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter , creator Peter Morgan described the actress as a "brilliant talent" who "immediately captivated" casting directors with her audition. "As well as having the innocence and beauty of a young Diana, she also has, in abundance, the range, and complexity to portray an extraordinary woman who went from anonymous teenager to becoming the most iconic woman of her generation.”

What to know about Princess Diana in The Crown:

Casting directors were allegedly searching for an unknown actress to portray the iconic late princess. The Sun reported an open casting call was placed looking for a "staggeringly talented young actress" to portray Diana between the ages of 18 to 22 during the fourth installment of the series.

"She has to play charming comedy, flirt and social exhibitionist on the world stage, desperate and lonely self-harmer at her lowest ebb and the kind of psychological intensity of Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby," the advertisement reportedly read.

While fans may be excited to watch someone portray Princess Diana on-screen, the Royal family will reportedly not like the way their late family member is represented. "Peter is not going to hold back on how Diana impacted the Royal Family, just as he didn’t when he wrote The Queen. It could ruffle a few feathers,” a TV insider told the outlet.

Netflix just finished filming Season 3 of the hit series, and fans can expect a time jump and a bevy of new cast members. As creator Peter intended, the show will jump forward every two seasons, with different actors portraying the Royals.

What role is Helena Bonham Carter playing in Season 3 of The Crown? Actress Helena Bonham Carter will be tackling the role of Princess Margaret in Season 3 of the series.

"I’m not sure which I’m more terrified about – doing justice to the real Princess Margaret or following in the shoes of Vanessa Kirby’s Princess Margaret," the 51-year-old veteran actress said in a statement. “The only thing I can guarantee is that I’ll be shorter [than Vanessa].”

The next installment — which is expect to drop on Netflix in late 2019 — will focus on Queen Elizabeth’s (played by Olivia Colman) reign during the mid-to-late '60s. Was Gillian Anderson cast at Margaret Thatcher in The Crown?

According to multiple outlets, Gillian Anderson will reportedly portray the role of the former British Prime Minister. Although Netflix has not yet confirmed the casting news, fans are guessing this means that Season 4 of the series will take place in the 1980s.

Season 3 will also see Tobias Menzies taking over the role of Prince Phillip from Matt Smith and the introduction of Camilla Parker-Bowles, who will be portrayed by Emerald Fennell.