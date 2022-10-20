Dame Judi Dench Didn't Mince Words About Netflix's 'The Crown'

U.K. publication The Times posted an opinion piece by Dame Judi in which the James Bond franchise star had some blunt criticisms of The Crown, particularly the dramatic license it takes with events in British history. She specifically mentioned Season 5, which is set to cover the period that includes the death of Princess Diana.

"The closer the drama comes to our present times," she wrote, "the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism."