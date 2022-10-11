Are There Hidden Ghosts in Netflix's 'The Midnight Club'? Here's What's Lurking in the Background

Two decades later, horror king Mike Flanagan brought The Midnight Club to life, with Christopher Pike's blessing, of course.

"Seeking respite at a teen hospice shrouded in mystery, a terminally ill young cancer patient is determined to reverse her fate — no matter the cost," the official synopsis for The Midnight Club reads. At Brightcliffe Hospice, the resident teens unite at midnight every night to tell each other spooky, bone-chilling stories. Not only that, but they make a dark pact stating that the first member to kick the bucket must send a sign from the realm of the dead.