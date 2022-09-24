What Is the 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Series Release Date?
If there's one thing Netflix knows how to do, its craft a story that leaves fans wanting more. Since the Bridgerton prequel about Queen Charlotte was announced, fans have been waiting with baited breath for more information about the show. Finally, the time has come to glean a little more insight. The most important question still remains, however: what is the Bridgerton Queen Charlotte prequel show release date?
Read on for everything we know about the prequel, including the plot, the cast, and yes, the release date.
What is the Queen Charlotte 'Bridgerton' prequel release date?
In July 2022, Shonda Rimes and author Julia Quinn announced they would collaborate on an all-new novel in the Bridgerton series based on the early life of young Queen Charlotte. Around the same time, Netflix announced a prequel series television show about Queen Charlotte would be released in the next year, titled, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Both the book and the show will release on the same day, per a press release from Avon Books at HarperCollins.
Now, the first photo of actress India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte has been released thanks to Netflix's TUDUM event on Sept. 24, and we couldn't be any more excited!
Also joining India in the cast are Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta, Charlotte's new mother-in-law, Corey Mylchreest as King George III, Arsema Thomas as a young Agatha Danbury, and more. Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell will reprise their roles as the older Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton respectively.
Sadly, there is not a release date for the prequel series yet, only that it will arrive in 2023. In the meantime, fans have also been given an exclusive clip through Netflix's TUDUM that teases the romance between Charlotte and her eventual husband, George III.
What is the plot of 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'?
Both the book and the show will likely follow real historical events, because Queen Charlotte's character was inspired by the real Queen Charlotte. The book's plot, according to a release from Deadline, suggests that the show could also follow "how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton."
Descriptions of the characters for the show also hint at social change. Historically speaking, Charlotte married George III after moving from Germany, speaking very little English and generally not knowing the ways of British court. This puts her at odds with George's mother, Dowager Princess Augusta, but fans will have to wait and see how that unfolds onscreen.
In the meantime, Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available for streaming on Netflix.