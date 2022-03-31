All Hail the 'Bridgerton' Spinoff About Queen Charlotte! — Let's Greet the Cast

Completing this already thrilling cast is a talented group of actors. We'll see Sam Clemmett (The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) plays Brimsley (older).

We can hardly wait to jump into the world of Bridgerton in a new and exciting way.