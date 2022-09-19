The Late Queen Elizabeth II's Coffin Requires Eight People to Carry It

According to the BBC, sitting atop the Queen's coffin lies "the Royal Standard, the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's orb and sceptre and a wreath made up of flowers and foliage chosen by the King."

Said floral arrangement — which consists of hydrangea, roses, dahlias, sedum, scabious, and pelargoniums — was picked from Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, and Highgrove. Myrtle, rosemary (a symbol of remembrance), and English Oak (a symbol of strength), were, too, featured in the meaningful arrangement.