Queen Elizabeth II’s Daughter, Princess Anne, Lives a Private Life — Is She Married?

The affair led Anne to have her own scandalous moment in 1986. Amid her marital troubles, she met another military official, Sir Timothy Laurence. Due to Anne being legally married to Mark, Timothy reportedly sent the princess “four intimate letters” that soon became public fodder.

However, once the dust settled on the scandal, Anne divorced Mark and married Timothy in a private ceremony on Dec. 12, 1992. The couple has been married ever since.