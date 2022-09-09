King Charles Loved Camilla Before Princess Diana — Why Didn’t He Marry Her First?

Charles met several women who fit his and the royal family’s criteria — his second cousin, Amanda Knatchbull, and Scottish heiress Anna Wallace. He reportedly proposed to both women, but they weren’t ready for the demands of being a royal’s wife. However, when he and Camilla connected, the prince felt he had met his match due to their shared interests. Charles also felt comfortable around Camilla because she treated him like a regular person rather than the heir to the throne.