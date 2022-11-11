'The Crown' Devoted an Entire Episode to Dodi Fayed — Here's Why

One of the characters on The Crown that viewers have become familiar with as of late is Dodi Fayed, who is portrayed by Khalid Abdalla. Season 5 has put the spotlight on the most impactful part of Princess Diana's life: when she split from Prince Charles and became romantically involved with Dr. Hasnat Khan (Humayun Saeed) and later Dodi.

Dodi's role in Diana's life was so impactful that The Crown dedicated an entire episode to him. But who was he really? Let's unpack the known details.