Leonora Knatchbull Has a Tragic True Story That Is Depicted in Season 5 of 'The Crown'

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of The Crown on Netflix.

The latest season of The Crown began streaming on Netflix in early November 2022. Every two seasons, the popular historical drama follows a new era of Queen Elizabeth II's reign in Great Britain, with different actors portraying the queen.

Season 5 sees Elizabeth brought to life by Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter films), who portrays the queen as her rule enters the 21st century.