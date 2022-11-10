Was Princess Diana Taller Than Prince Charles? And How Tall Is Elizabeth Debicki?

As of now, Elizabeth is currently in a relationship with a new boyfriend named Kristian Rasmussen. According to The Daily Mail, they were spotted spending time together in London for the premiere of The Crown Season 5. Although Kristian’s exact height hasn’t been publicized just yet, it’s clear that he’s just as tall (if not taller) than Elizabeth.

Seasons 1 through 5 of The Crown are available for streaming on Netflix now.