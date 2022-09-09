Prince Philip Was Married to the Queen, but He Was Never Known as King Consort

The reasons for this are steeped in history and likely have a lot to do with systems of sexism and misogyny. The king is perceived as ruling above the queen, so it doesn't make sense for a man married to the queen to be given the title of king, as he is in fact of a lower rank than she is. Ultimately, though, the reason Prince Philip wasn't given the title of king consort is simply because that's not how they do things in the U.K.