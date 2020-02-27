We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Netflix

The Ambivalent Time Period of 'I Am Not Okay With This' Is a Netflix Staple

There’s nothing more confusing about Netflix’s new series I Am Not Okay With This than its time period

Like other original shows from the streaming service (think Sex Education), the dramedy feels like it’s straddling two distinct eras — but which one does it actually inhabit?

What year does 'I Am Not Okay With This' take place?

Despite a plethora of pop culture references to the ‘70s and ‘80s — "It’s like if John Hughes made a superhero movie," Netflix says of series — I Am Not Okay With This takes place in modern day, though that’s never explicitly stated. 