Meet the Breakout Star of Netflix's YA Series 'I Am Not Okay With This' Sofia Bryant

Well, as if being a teenager and trying to fit in wasn't hard enough...

While attempting to navigate high school and coming to terms with her sexuality, Sydney (Sophia Lillis) also discovers that she has crazy superpowers in the new Netflix series I Am Not Okay With This .

While Syd tries to come to terms with her past trauma, her father died the year prior by suicide, she awakens something deep inside her, a supernatural ability that she is now struggling to control.

Since Sydney has moved around a lot as a kid, she does not have many friends but one, Dina (Sofia Bryant).

So, who is the actor who plays Sydney's love interest and bestie in the new series?