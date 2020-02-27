We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Humor
featured-evil-people-1582833351467.jpg
Source: Twitter

25 Evil People Who Just Want to Watch the World Burn

By

Sure, it might be a line from the Dark Knight, but it's also true. Some people really do just want to watch the world burn. They set out to mess with people, to disrupt the peace, to cause problems just for fun. These are anarchists through and thought. They'll mix Skittles and M&M's with abandon. They'll Rick Roll their entire school. They'll slap googly eyes on anything they darn well please. 

These are the people who derive pleasure from causing other people pain.