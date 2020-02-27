25 Evil People Who Just Want to Watch the World Burn

Sure, it might be a line from the Dark Knight, but it's also true. Some people really do just want to watch the world burn. They set out to mess with people, to disrupt the peace, to cause problems just for fun. These are anarchists through and thought. They'll mix Skittles and M&M's with abandon. They'll Rick Roll their entire school. They'll slap googly eyes on anything they darn well please.

These are the people who derive pleasure from causing other people pain.