People Share the Most Ridiculous Customer Demands They've Ever ReceivedBy Robin Zlotnick
If you've worked in retail or restaurants — or, honestly, any industry — you've probably dealt with customers and clients making crazy demands. Sometimes, the things people want are so out there, you can't even imagine they have ever interacted with another person or been out in public before.
One Twitter user started a thread of these stories, and people came in droves to contribute their tales of frustrated customers and insane demands. They'll leave your jaw on the floor, guaranteed.
@Isabelzawtun started us off with this incredible story. I can't imagine having to remain professional while answering a ridiculous demand like this. It would take every bone in my body not to go, "Hell no, lady!"
A random customer abandoned her child with a bunch of other kids who were sitting on a patio. I'm so confused. Did she think this place offered free childcare? Where was she going that she couldn't bring her child with her? How old were the children she trusted her own kid with?
Oh no. How do you calmly explain to this grown adult that dinosaurs existed — and became extinct — way before cameras were invented? There's no way to do it without calling them out as super, embarrassingly ignorant!
Does he think that all pie comes from the same place? Like, that every restaurant in the world has the same pie supplier, so they'll honor pie requests from other restaurants? "What?" is the only possible response here.
By the way, it wasn't like this information wasn't posted on the museum website. They could have checked ahead of time and learned the museum was closed for a private event. The entitlement is insane.
Several current and former baristas chimed in to say they have experienced the same thing. Do they want ice coffee heated up? Hot coffee cooled down? Not a one of them had ever figured it out.
OK, but if I was the Krisy Kreme employee who got to feed a donut hole to that good dog, I would be ecstatic. Highlight of my day, by far. Probably even my week.
How young was this girl? Because if she was any older than, like, 4, it was probably not cute and actually really bratty. As someone wrote in the comments, she sure sounds like a "Karen" in the making.
Look, if she wanted her bags packed a specific way, she could have done it herself. This sounds so condescending, like she's saying, "Hey, use common sense when you pack these bags, OK? Make sure they're full of food but liftable for the average human. Do you get what I'm saying?"
This is... kind of sad but kind of sweet at the same time. I do have to agree that opening presents feels really good, but I probably wouldn't have the courage to mail something to my house for myself in person from the store.
This is incredible. What did he think was going to happen if he complained about the column, which was probably holding the roof up? Did he want someone to say, "My goodness, sir, you are correct. We will get a construction crew in here post haste!"
There's more to this story, and I need to know what it is. Every day for two weeks he came in looking for Bring It On Again. Did he think there was some secret code hidden in the movie that would lead him to a buried treasure or something? Why was he so adamant about it?
How do you change your mind about gas? Your car needs it to go. It really seems like he was just trying to scam this poor gas station worker out of paying for the gas he needed.
This is straight up psychotic. I have so many questions! Does A go on the bottom, then, B, C, D, and E? If so, her bread would get so smushed. So would the eggs. Was this some sort of test? She can't have possibly expected them to accept this demand.
Amazing. In a follow-up tweet, they do write that they got about five of the bird to get together and stay still enough for a photo to be taken, which is honestly really impressive. I just can't believe this photographer thought 60 exotic birds would all sit still in size order.
It's up to at least five times a day. At least five times a day, I am ashamed of my fellow white people. While the tweet doesn't explicitly say that this dude is white, he clearly is. Complaining that Thai red curry in Thailand doesn't look the way it does in L.A. is peak whiteness.
This woman was clearly super embarrassed and trying to play it off like she was mad that there wasn't a door instead of a wall of windows. I'd feel bad for her if she wasn't so mean about it.
I legitimately don't think I would be able to handle this. I have so much respect for retail workers. People are bonkers. You'd think she would notice if she was wrapping up a credit card. I hope she didn't rewrap them again after all that.
I want a t-shirt that says "Look our your friggin' window, Carl." That's how much I love this. That being said, you never know! Rain has to stop somewhere. Maybe it's right before it hits the tennis courts.
Back in the day, when Radio Shacks still existed, no one knew that the internet was. No one knew you couldn't just walk into a Radio Shack and walk out with an object that was the internet. OK, so some people knew... Most people knew... Everyone knew... Well, almost everyone.
This woman is an innovator, a visionary. Sure, she's wrong, but it doesn't matter one bit. This Woman for President 2020. She gets stuff done. None of it works, but she's constantly making moves, and that's what counts.
Clearly, this woman just wanted to scam the toy store and get her money back for a totally functional toy. Either that or she was really bad at playing with yo-yos and was embarrassingly shown up by the person who worked in the store. I hope she eventually learned.
The 3 Dalmatians woman should be the VP choice for the 2 percent milk woman. I love the conviction. She just picked a random number and went with it. Never mind that there are 98 Dalmatians missing from her movie.
And here's my nominee for Secretary of State. What a bold move! And she did it without saying a word. It takes an amazing amount of power to make a man follow her holding her groceries for a two-mile walk to her home. He thought it was chill. I'd say it's more like chilling.
Listen. You just can't correct a woman about her wine. She could be so wrong. She could tell you that she'd like a glass of white pinot noir. For your own protection, do not correct her.
I happen to love this. If you are a dog owner who allows your dog to have squeaky toys, you know which ones are acceptable and which will make you want to stab a pencil in your ears. Is it a bit overboard to have someone squeak them into the phone for you? Sure. But I can't pretend I don't respect the move.
The conclusion of this story makes it so good. Does it suck that teachers don't make enough money so they have to wait tables on the side? Yes. Absolutely. But does this one instance sort of kind of temporarily make it worth it? A little bit.
There isn't really a crazy demand here, except for insisting that the crack wasn't his. Let that be a lesson to you. If you want to trade in some video games, make sure all your crack is somewhere else.
Why did this person expect this restaurant, which was in Germany, to use Swiss Francs? The euro is a fairly recent development that made issues like these nonexistent for many. Not the Swiss, I guess!
Have you ever tried to explain technology to an old person who doesn't even know what a DVD is but expected it to magically work? It's impossible. The words just don't exist.
