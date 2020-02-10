We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Humor
instructions-too-literally-1581350565120.jpeg
Source: Twiter

21 People Who Followed Instructions Way Too Literally

By

We all mistake the meaning of instructions every once in a while. "Watch children" signs mean "Watch out! There are children around who might do unpredictable things." But that sign could easily be mistaken as a directive to actually watch the children. Examples like this — and all of the pictures in this list — are why it's so important to be extra clear when giving people directions. 

literal-instructions-pizza-1581350279425.jpg
Source: Twitter

OK, Cullen here does own some blame here because his order was worded confusingly. I suppose there could be people who want pepperoni pizza without cheese, such as somebody lactose intolerant. What they should have asked for is a half plain (or have plain cheese), half pepperoni pizza. Still, the pizza parlor definitely should have double checked.