Kelly Ripa Isn't Leaving Her Morning Talk Show — She's Just Working From Home!

It wouldn't be Live with Kelly and Ryan without Kelly Ripa , that's for sure! There have been ongoing rumors that the star of the hit ABC morning talk show is leaving the series after all this time, so obviously, her dedicated viewers are in a bit of a frenzy over it. Yes, things have been different on Live amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but is Kelly actually leaving the show she holds so near and dear? Here's everything we know!

Is Kelly Ripa leaving her morning show?

As of now, Kelly is not leaving her morning show. Neither she nor ABC has made an announcement entertaining or confirming that news. If she is leaving, she hasn't publicly announced it yet. However, it's understandable why fans may be worried that she's departing, considering she hasn't worked in the Live studio in Manhattan in person in weeks ever since COVID-19 hit New York City so hard.

In mid-March, right when the quarantine began, Live with Kelly and Ryan aired previously recorded episodes of the talk show for an entire week (they had no audience for their studio show the week before that). By the end of March, Kelly and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, began working at their respective remote locations, and have been doing so ever since.

Instead of interviewing celebrities and other public figures live on their show per usual, the duo has been hosting virtual interviews and giving fans what they love every day — just through fun videos from home! In fact, the show has remained both engaging and funny despite the temporary broadcasting changes. "Coming to you live, the homemade edition of Live with Kelly and Ryan," Ryan said on March 23. "This is the new normal," Kelly added.