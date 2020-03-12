Does Kelly Ripa Seriously Make This Much per Year?

Whether you’re a Kelly Ripa fan or not, you have to hand it to her. To say the Jersey girl’s done well for herself is a gross understatement. She’s become a household name, best known for her longtime gig as co-host on Live! With Kelly and Ryan . But she has no shortage of industry experience and lucrative side projects.

We knew she must bring home a whole lotta bacon. We just didn’t know it was this much.