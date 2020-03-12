We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Kelly Ripa’s Shocking Annual Salary
Source: Getty Images

Does Kelly Ripa Seriously Make This Much per Year?



Whether you’re a Kelly Ripa fan or not, you have to hand it to her. To say the Jersey girl’s done well for herself is a gross understatement. She’s become a household name, best known for her longtime gig as co-host on Live! With Kelly and Ryan. But she has no shortage of industry experience and lucrative side projects.

We knew she must bring home a whole lotta bacon. We just didn’t know it was this much.

Okay, so...what’s Kelly Ripa’s annual salary?

The morning talk show scene is competitive and profitable, and Kelly’s got other revenue streams, too. That said, she earns a whopping $20 million a year — and climbing — Forbes reports.

This is up from the $18 million she made in 2017. And it’s as much as Matt Lauer made as anchor of Today. How’s that for #GirlPower?

“The A.M. hours attract one of the few remaining consistent and targetable audiences for advertisers, plus the promise of being surrounded by trusted content."