'Bachelorette' Alum Jed Wyatt Is Still Making Mediocre Music in Nashville

Now, the insanely popular franchise is adding a new spin-off to the mix, Listen to Your Heart , which sounds tailor-made for the Nashville-based singer. Is Jed still looking for love and a recording contract?

It’s been less than a year since Jed Wyatt ’s reputation crashed and burned during the airing of his Bachelorette season, which ended with leading lady Hannah Brown calling off their engagement after discovering that the musician had entered the reality dating show with a girlfriend.

The duo recently celebrated their five-month anniversary in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "I love you, El. Wouldn’t want to be cooped up with anyone else," Jed captioned a pic on Instagram. "You are THE puzzle queen and the missing piece to mine."

In the pair’s first post together, the songwriter thanked a friend for "introducing me to the only person to make me smile more than riding a [jet ski]." On his birthday in January, Jed wrote, "I can’t thank God enough for putting you in my life, Ellen. You are the true definition of a beautiful soul, inside and out."

Since then, the 26-year-old has been updating his page regularly, and introduced Instagram followers to his new girlfriend, Ellen Decker , in November. Jed appears to be completely smitten with the personal trainer/model.

After his entire fanbase seemingly turned against him following the revelation that he was in a relationship with another woman while filming The Bachelorette, Jed took a mini hiatus from social media, eventually breaking his silence just one week after the live finale aired in July.

Is Jed on 'The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart'?

Sadly, we won’t be seeing the country artist attempting to advance his career on the series, but his new song, "45’n," drops on April 17. The release comes three months after the debut of his last single, "Risk," which did not get high marks from fans. "He’s actually terrible," one individual commented on social media, while another added, "This is painful to listen to."

In an interview promoting Listen to Your Heart, everyone’s favorite host, Chris Harrison, couldn’t help but shade the former reality star and his "talent." "No offense to Jed, but these are legitimate musicians from all across the spectrum," the TV personality told Refinery29. "We have people that came from their church choirs, people that have a Broadway background, people who have been grinding in Nashville for years and have never made it," he added. "We have one of the guys who made it pretty far on American Idol."

Source: ABC

Still, Chris admitted, Jed’s lackluster vocal ability isn’t the problem. "This may have been the perfect show for him, although again, he still could not have come on with a girlfriend," the 48-year-old noted. "That's the whole point. You need to be single. I guess that would have been a big hurdle to get over." As for the 23 contestants we will be meeting on Listen to Your Heart, Chris hinted that they could show up on other spin-offs in the future.