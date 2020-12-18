Lana Del Rey Is Engaged! Here's Everything We Know About Her Fiancé

2020 has had its ups and downs, but we're glad to see at least some people are finding new love! Case in point: Lana Del Rey and her rumored fiancé. The "Born to Die" singer sparked engagement rumors after wearing a ring on 'that finger' during her performance on The Tonight Show. Fans are dying to know: just who is Lana's fiancé ?

Clayton, who is a singer himself, has been posting videos and sneaky Snapchat stories of Lana since they got together, which fans have been using as a breadcrumb trail of evidence that the pair are engaged. She's been spotted swimming at his house , going to the salon with him , and wearing matching Halloween costumes where the ring is evident on her finger.

Rumor has it the man Lana has been seeing actually for quite some time now (and may be engaged to!) is Clayton Johnson . Fans first noticed Lana and Clayton appear on each other's radars on Aug. 22, 2020, when Clayton left a flirty comment under a clip of Lana nearly kissing someone with a playing card on her mouth. People reports that the couple actually first met on a dating app. The rest, they say, is history!

While official reports of her engagement are unconfirmed by Lana and her mystery man, fans' interest has been piqued ever since Lana's Tonight Show appearance Dec. 15, 2020. It was during that performance that they noticed she had been wearing a ring since Oct. 2020, just eight months after her split from Live PD star Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

Fans will be pleasantly surprised at how much Lana has in common with her fiancé.

Despite some notable differences in childhood (Lana grew up in New York, whereas Clayton grew up in Modesto, CA), the couple shares a mutual passion for music. Previously, Clayton performed cover songs in a band with his two brothers, Chantry and Connor. Their band went by the clever name of The Johnsons. The group posted songs from mid-2014 to May 2017 on their YouTube channel.

Despite The Johnsons not putting out any music recently, it's clear Clayton still loves to play solo. He's posted several Instagram photos of himself getting down to playing or writing, sometimes in collaboration with others. While it is unclear just how many instruments he plays, fans deduce that Clayton has a handle on both piano and guitar — just like Lana!

According to Vanity Fair, Clayton has also performed previously with the band Stereo Skyline and has opened for bands such as Good Charlotte, Third Eye Blind, and Boys Like Girls. Who knows?! We could see a future Lana-and-Clayton collaboration on her next album.