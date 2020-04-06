If Watching Quibi on Your Phone Screen Is Uncomfortable, We Have Good News

If tablets don't tickle your fancy, however, we suggest ordering a projector that connects to your mobile device, ultimately enabling you to watch your favorite series on a screen far larger than your average TV. And really, we can't think of anything better than the prospect of watching new episodes of Legends of the Hidden Temple on our ceilings. And since the app is offering a free 90 day trial, you have time to decide if you like watching it that way, or not.