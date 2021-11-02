How Is 'Army of Thieves' Related to 'Army of the Dead'? It's More Than Just the Word Army

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Army of the Dead and Army of Thieves.

If you stumbled into Army of Thieves with the passing knowledge that it's a heist movie, at some point, you would most assuredly be confused. One second an Ocean's 11 style plan is being hatched, and the next, our characters hear about a zombie outbreak in America. We'd love to tell you this is the first time these two genres have met, but it's not, and they are related.