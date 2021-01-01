A French Astrologer From the 1500s Possibly Predicted a Zombie Apocalypse in 2021

If you love reading about eerie predictions and the end of the world, you've come to the right place. Apparently French astrologer Michel de Nostradamus predicted a zombie apocalypse for 2021 , because at this point, why not? In the 1500s, Nostradamus published a series of prophecies, many of which allegedly came true. However, it's important to note that his prophecies are in poetry form, and are often times vague. As in, you can interpret them in a variety of ways.

He's said to have predicted King Henry II's death, the rise of Hitler, JFK's assassination, and a few others. The lines allegedly about Hitler are especially chilling: "From the depths of the West of Europe / A young child will be born of poor people" who "by his tongue… seduce a great troop." Again, though, Nostradamus's wording is always vague and can pretty much be applied to a lot of catastrophic historical events. But did he predict zombies in 2021?

Are zombies coming in 2021?

Nostradamus allegedly predicted that in 2021, “Few young people: half-dead to give a start,” which some people (mainly fake news websites and tabloid outlets) are reading as "zombie attack." He apparently also wrote, “Fathers and mothers dead of infinite sorrows / Women in mourning, the pestilent she−monster: / The Great One to be no more, all the world to end." He also allegedly threw in a famine and a couple of asteroids smashing into earth. Is all of this going to happen in 2021? Probably not.

In fact, many of Nostradamus's claims are unfounded. Some believe he predicted COVID-19 when he wrote, "There will be a twin year from which will arise a queen who will come from the east and who will spread a plague in the darkness of night, on a country with 7 hills and will transform the twilight of men into dust, to destroy and ruin the world. It will be the end of the world economy as you know it.” But there's literally no evidence of him having written this at all.

Plus, experts aren't exactly alarmed by Nostradamus's apocalyptic prophecies anyway, especially with the mention of plagues. He lived in the 1500s — plagues, droughts, and other travesties were pretty common. Stephane Gerson, Professor of French, French Studies, and History at New York University told Reuters, “One should keep in mind that plagues were recurrent in 16th-century Europe, during his lifetime. They were one of the travails about which he wrote (indeed, there are at least 35 references to plagues in his ‘Prophecies’).”