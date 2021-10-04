Now that 'Seinfeld' Is Officially on Netflix, We've Ranked All of the Seasons

The comedy, which ran for nine seasons from the late '80s until the late '90s on NBC, may have been about nothing, but it's left a lasting impact on fans — even as they continue to debate about whether the characters really deserved that ending.

It's been more than 23 years since viewers said goodbye to Jerry, Kramer, George, and Elaine (played by Jerry Seinfeld , Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, respectively) with the polarizing series finale of Seinfeld .

All 180 episodes dropped on Netflix on Oct. 1. New viewers are getting to experience the core group's various New York City antics for the first time, while others are re-watching the series for another glimpse at the magic of Festivus and the power of the puffy shirt.

While most of the Seinfeld episodes are solid and reliable when it comes to being both funny and entertaining, some seasons are better than others.

Keep scrolling for our ranking of the Seinfeld seasons — from worst to best.