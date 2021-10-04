Now that 'Seinfeld' Is Officially on Netflix, We've Ranked All of the Seasons

Now that 'Seinfeld' Is Officially on Netflix, We've Ranked All of the SeasonsBy Shannon Raphael
Oct. 4 2021, Published 5:09 p.m. ET
It's been more than 23 years since viewers said goodbye to Jerry, Kramer, George, and Elaine (played by Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Richards, Jason Alexander, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, respectively) with the polarizing series finale of Seinfeld.
The comedy, which ran for nine seasons from the late '80s until the late '90s on NBC, may have been about nothing, but it's left a lasting impact on fans — even as they continue to debate about whether the characters really deserved that ending.
All 180 episodes dropped on Netflix on Oct. 1. New viewers are getting to experience the core group's various New York City antics for the first time, while others are re-watching the series for another glimpse at the magic of Festivus and the power of the puffy shirt.
While most of the Seinfeld episodes are solid and reliable when it comes to being both funny and entertaining, some seasons are better than others.
Keep scrolling for our ranking of the Seinfeld seasons — from worst to best.
9. Season 1
Like many other great shows, Seinfeld took a full season to really hit its stride. With only five episodes, Season 1 is already quite abbreviated — and Elaine isn't even in the pilot.
Though the Season 1 episodes also feature Jerry's stand-up during the cold openings, not much else will be remind viewers of the magic that is to come in the later seasons.
8. Season 2
With only 12 episodes in total, Season 2 faces a similar issue as its predecessor. However, the second season includes a few standouts, like "The Revenge," "The Jacket," and "The Phone Message," which is why it's above Season 1 in this ranking.
The ninth episode of the season, "The Deal," includes the brief rekindling of Jerry and Elaine's romance — which might make the season of particular interest to fans who ship them together.
The second season featured one of the best-known bottle episodes in TV history: "The Chinese Restaurant." The episode, which follows the gang as they wait to get seated at a Chinese eatery, is considered to be one of funniest the in the show's history as well.
7. Season 9
The final season gave viewers gifts like George's anger management tool in "The Serenity, Now" and the Festivus holiday in "The Strike," but the series finale left a lot to be desired. For a show about nothing to end with (SPOILER) the four main characters going to jail, it felt a bit out of place.
However, "The Finale" did allow viewers to see some of the best guest characters one last time as they served as character witnesses during the trial.
6. Season 8
The eighth season marked the first in the series without Larry David working as a writer or as a producer, so it does have a different overall feel than the others. Though the episodes are still strong in terms of material, it feels like the show is missing something.
There's less of Jerry's stand-up routines in the openings as well, which viewers have come to expect at this point in the show. Season 8 also commences with George "grieving" the bizarre demise of his fiancé, Susan (Heidi Swedberg).
5. Season 3
The third season's highlights include "The Library," when Jerry deals with a librarian who wants answers about a book that's been overdue for decades, and "The Parking Garage," when no one can remember where Kramer parked his car.
Though other episodes that take place outside of New York allow the viewers and the characters an escape, "The Pen," misses the mark.
The episode takes place at Jerry's parents' condo in Florida, and it's one of the few not to feature Kramer or George — and it shows.
4. Season 6
Like many of the other "middle seasons," the sixth set of episodes is strong. Elaine marvels at the citywide trend of cutting all food with a fork and a knife in "The Pledge Drive," while Jerry confronts a former classmate decades after he cheated in a race in "The Race," and the friends label Tim Whatley (Bryan Cranston) as a regifter in "The Label Maker."
The standout from Season 6 is "The Fusilli Jerry," which follows Kramer after he gets a vulgar license plate (and as he makes a statue of Jerry out of pasta).
3. Season 7
The season-long storyline in the seventh go-round is about George and Susan's ill-fated nuptials. George's lack of desire to get married certainly leads to a lot of laughs, as he does whatever he can to delay the big day.
Season 7 is best known for "The Soup Nazi," which gave viewers the line, "No soup for you." Another standout episode is "The Sponge," which largely focuses on Elaine's desire to stock up on her contraceptive sponges before they're gone for good. Elaine's "sponges" are referenced several times throughout the rest of the series, which just goes to show just how impactful Season 7 is.
2. Season 4
Throughout Season 4, Jerry and George are trying to get their pilot about the comedian's life filmed and picked up (which is as meta as it sounds).
The high-stakes pilot provides a lot of laughs along the way, but Season 4 is best known for "The Contest" (which inspired the concept of the Netflix reality series, Too Hot to Handle).
"The Contest" may be one of the most well-known episodes of Seinfeld ever, but Season 4 also includes gems like "The Bubble Boy," "The Outing," "The Pick," and "The Airport."
1. Season 5
Without a continuous storyline tying all of the episodes together, the fifth season is the perfect place to start for viewers who don't want to commit to watching all nine seasons of Seinfeld. For those who are loyal to watching every episode (in order!), Season 5 has plenty of funny moments — from George moving back in with his parents, to the group's obsession with non-fat yogurt, to Elaine's feud over a piece of toilet paper.
The episodes stand out on their own, and some of the top ones for the season include "The Puffy Shirt," "The Lip Reader," "The Stall," "The Marine Biologist," "The Dinner Party" and "The Opposite."
All nine seasons of Seinfeld are available to stream on Netflix now.