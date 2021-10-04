Slippery Pete Could Be the Most Slippery Character in All of 'Seinfeld'

In Season 9, Episode 18 of Seinfeld , titled “Frogger,” George learns that his Frogger high score from a down-on-its-luck pizza shop is still number one, so he offers to buy the arcade machine. But in doing so, he doesn’t realize that once the machine is unplugged, his score will disappear, so he enlists the help of Slippery Pete and Schlomo to move the game without unplugging it.

Kramer explains that Slippery Pete is “the best” but is “not his friend.” When George meets with Kramer, Slippery Pete, and Schlomo to discuss how to transport the machine without unplugging it, they think that George is trying to steal it, and Slippery Pete is disappointed to learn that they’re not stealing it. We already assumed that Slippery Pete is a shady guy, but now we know for sure.

We can also assume that Slippery Pete was once Kramer's roommate or neighbor — maybe he was Kramer’s Jerry before Kramer and Jerry knew each other. How do we know this?

Well, we already know that Kramer and Slippery Pete are *not* friends, but apparently it’s because Kramer signed for Slippery Pete’s mail-order bride and made out with her before she could even meet Slippery Pete. No one said these guys are the good guys … but they are the funny guys.