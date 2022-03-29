Lupita Nyong’o Is Trending Thanks to Her Oscars Fiasco Reactions — Here’s Her Net Worth

Will also warned Chris to keep Jada’s name “out of [his] f--king mouth” as he sat in the audience. Actress Lupita Nyong’o sat directly behind the Smiths and gave the same reaction as nearly everyone watching the annual special. The Black Panther star instantly went viral on social media following her response.

Since the accomplished actress is trending, many are wondering more about her. For instance, what is Lupita’s net worth in 2022?