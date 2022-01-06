Here's Why Some People Are Feeling Weirded out by the Release Date of 'The 355'By Leila Kozma
Jan. 6 2022, Published 9:34 a.m. ET
Simon Kinberg's latest action-thriller, The 355, revolves around the unlikely collaboration between a CIA agent, Mace (Jessica Chastain), and three top-tier intelligencers, Khadijah (Lupita Nyong'o), Graciela (Penélope Cruz), and Marie (Diane Kruger).
The 355 is already hailed as a must-watch, but some are more concerned about its release date — and the suspicious lack of alternatives available in some cinemas. Why was The 355 the only movie playing? What is The 355 conspiracy theory?
Why was 'The 355' the only movie playing? How does Donald Trump's canceled conference come into the picture?
The second week of January 2022 marks the premiere of The 355, an action-packed spy-mystery chronicling the extraordinary deeds of an independent-minded CIA agent who likely takes her name after The 355, a woman-identifying spy active during the American Revolution.
The unnamed woman was a part of the Culper Ring, a spy ring that used tricks like writing letters in invisible ink to provide intel to high-profile political figures, including George Washington, per History of American Women. Long story short: some people now claim the title of the movie, the seeming lack of alternatives at their local cinema, and Donald Trump's newly-canceled conference in Mar-a-Lago, Fla., are correlated.
The conference was scheduled to take place on Jan. 6, 2022, on the first anniversary of the United States Capitol attack. Social media users appear to have taken notice of the coinciding dates, stating that the release of The 355, the seeming lack of advance sale options at cinemas, and the canceled press conference could all be a part of a conspiracy.
"Something weird for everyone to check out ... I'm hearing on Instagram that there are no movies playing on Jan. 7, 2021, this Friday. If any, it's the movie The 355 about the CIA. And we have Trump speaking on Jan. 6, 2021," tweeted @Schndme.
"There is something up with this The 355 movie on Jan. 7, 2021. Every theater where my daughter lives and every theater here are only playing The 355 on Jan. 7, 2021. Very weird," tweeted @Non_Descript2.
'The 355' was among the first movies to be allocated showtimes in January 2022 — which likely fuels 'The 355' conspiracy.
Movie theaters tend to release advance tickets for expected box office hits weeks in advance. Other tickets tend to go on sale later. It's widely believed that the majority of the showing times are decided a week ahead. With most movies being released on Fridays, cinemas tend to devise a schedule once they have more data on footfall.
The 355 was showing up as the only option available in some places not because there weren't other options available but because the slots hadn't been allocated, per Associated Press.
Some social media users offered up clarifications in light of the changes.
"1. Note that I checked the theaters to validate that The 355 movie was the only movie featured for Jan 7., 2021, before I posted my thread on it. In the last 20 mins, theaters have added other movies to their menu for that date. This makes my post a false alarm," tweeted @GinaPhi94724925.
The 355 arrives in cinemas on Friday, Jan. 7, 2021.