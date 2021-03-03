'Superman & Lois': Captain Luthor's Backstory Revealed — Why He Hates the Hero

In the CW premiere, audiences were introduced to "the Stranger," which had viewers questioning the identity of the character and how he fits into Clark Kent's storyline.

Fans of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin in Superman & Lois) already know that Lex Luthor is the red-caped hero's arch-nemesis. It's no surprise that this well-known supervillain plays a big role in the Arrowverse series, Superman & Lois .

In the second episode, it was revealed that the Stranger is actually Captain Luthor (Wolé Parks), and he is set on destroying Superman. In a flashback sequence, fans of the new DC comic series find out why the villainous Luthor hates the caped crusader.

Who is Captain Luthor in 'Superman & Lois'? Meet the show's villain.

During the bombshell second episode, a flashback sequence reveals that an evil Superman (the one dressed in all black that fans previously met in Elseworlds), conquered Luthor's planet. This alternate Earth was destroyed by the Kryptonian, which gives Luthor the motivation to hate this Earth's Superman.

"We just wanted to get into slowly starting to peel back the onion of who this guy is and what happened to him, and sort of kickstart his motivation for wanting to take down Superman," showrunner Todd Helbing told Entertainment Weekly. "Coming out of that episode, you know that he needs to stop Superman because Superman on his planet destroyed everything. So it gives him a motivation, I think, that people can understand and latch onto."

From Luthor's tense conversation with General Sam Lane, it seems his Earth's Superman wasn't always evil either. So, the Captain certainly has plenty of motivating factors to protect his new Earth. “The difference between this one and the other ones is his backstory,” Wolé Parks said during a Zoom panel for the Television Critics Association. “The thing I appreciate as an actor is I understand where he’s coming from. He’s not just the bad guy for bad guy’s sake, because we need a bad guy. There’s a reason why he’s doing these things."

He added, "Every bad guy is the hero of his own story. This guy has legitimate reasons, and I think people will hopefully empathize with why he’s doing what he’s doing and you know, you’ll find out soon-ish.”

