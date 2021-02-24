Here's How to Watch the Entirety of the Arrowverse Online

Here's How to Watch the Entirety of the Arrowverse OnlineBy Gina Vaynshteyn
Feb. 23 2021, Published 8:41 p.m. ET
With Superman & Louis premiering tonight on the CW (at 8 p.m. EST!), you might be feeling the urge to watch (or re-watch) all the other shows in the Arrowverse in your spare time. Which you probably have a lot of these days. While there have been countless COVID-19 delays (thanks, pandemic) that have impacted production schedules, we've got an awesome lineup this year — and we're also going to list a couple shows in the Arrowverse you should totally rewatch if they're not on air anymore.
How to watch the Arrowverse:
Whether you want to catch up on your favorite Arrowverse shows or re-watch them all, you can likely do it for free online. Although there are a few cases where you have to pay extra to access the seasons, most of the shows are on the CW's website for free streaming, as well as Netflix. Here's how you can watch the Arrowverse.
1. 'Superman & Lois'
If you don't have cable or access to the CW, you can still stream Superman & Lois. Unfortunately, not for free (or rather, it's just not included in the subscription service you pay for). Stream the newest iteration of DC's Superman using Fubo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Vudu, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
2. 'Arrow'
You can actually watch Arrow (which is now over) on Netflix. Arrow is the retelling of DC's Green Arrow, and it follows billionaire Oliver Queen who ends up on an island in the North China Sea. He's gone for five whole years before coming back to Starling City and becomes a vigilante archer.
3. 'Supergirl'
You can stream Supergirl for fee on the CW's site, and you can also watch it on Netflix if you have a subscription. As of now, the sixth (and final) season is in production, and we should be getting a premiere date in April 2021. So you have a little bit of time to catch up if you haven't watched or need a refresher.
4. 'Black Lightning'
You can watch Black Lightning for free on the CW's website, on Netflix, Hulu (with a premium subscription), and YouTube TV (with a premium subscription). If you do have cable, then Black Lightning airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on the CW. Unfortunately, Season 4 will be the final season.
5. 'Batwoman'
If you have cable, you can catch Batwoman on the CW every Sunday night at 8 p.m. EST. If you don't, you can still watch episodes of Batwoman on the CW's website for free, Hulu (with a premium subscription), HBO Max, and YouTube TV.
6. 'DC's Swamp Thing'
There was a lot of buzz generated around the CW show DC's Swamp Thing, and not for the reason most people wanted. After only one episode, the entire series was canceled, giving us only one season of Swamp Thing. Which is sad, because the show was really good! You can watch it for free on the CW's site, and Apple TV+ (although it costs extra on top of your subscription).
7. 'Stargirl'
Stargirl is currently in production for Season 2 (it's unclear when we'll be getting a premiere date), so you likely have some time to watch all of Season 1. You can stream it for free on the CW's site, HBO Max, and YouTube TV (with a premium subscription).
8. 'Legends of Tomorrow'
The highly anticipated seventh season of Legends of Tomorrow should be coming back this fall, and it's reportedly in production until May 2021. This means you can watch all six seasons before tuning in to the Season 7 premiere. Watch Legends of Tomorrow on Netflix, free on the CW's website, and YouTube (if you pay extra).
9. 'The Flash'
The Flash, which premiered way back in 2014, is coming back for an eighth season in March (March 2 — mark your Google calendars). If you've always wanted to get into The Flash, you can watch the seasons on Netflix, the CW's site, and YouTube (but you'll have to pay extra). If you really dedicate yourself, you might even be able to watch all six seasons before the seventh premieres.