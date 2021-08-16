Why Did Lizzo Break Down Crying on Instagram Live?

Aside from chart-topping hit songs and consistent viral moments, Lizzo has made her position regarding body positivity and inclusivity a central focus of her public persona. Throughout her time in the spotlight, she has crusaded against fat-shaming, racism, and a variety of other social issues that are near and dear to her heart.

However strong and ready to defend her beliefs as Lizzo is, she is still a human at the end of the day and sometimes the internet can be a cruel, unforgiving place that takes a toll on an individual's mental state. This is exemplified in her recent Instagram Live session, where the singer broke down crying to fans over some serious hate she has been receiving recently. So, what exactly made Lizzo cry on Live, and how does it connect to her career? Keep reading to find out.

Why was Lizzo crying on Instagram Live? Her new song has drawn some hate from users online.

In the Live session, which has since expired from her Instagram page, Lizzo got emotional regarding the critical response some listeners had to her latest Cardi B collaborative project "Rumors" and its accompanying music video. She explained the hurtful comments some fans had thrown at her, which she deemed "fatphobic" and "racist." "On the days I feel I should be the happiest, I feel so down," the singer said fighting back tears while sitting in her bathroom. "Like, I hurt so hard."

Lizzo refrained from mentioning what the hateful comments were specifically — "I'm not even going to say them, to give them power," she said — but it seems as though the criticisms were largely targeting her weight. Addressing the haters, the "Truth Hurts" artist basically told them that they should be critiquing her music and not her appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

"People saying s--t about me that just doesn't even make sense," she shared through tears. "It's fatphobic and it's racist and it's hurtful. If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like 'Rumors' the song, cool. But a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite usually being a beacon of positivity, Lizzo got very candid with viewers. "Sometimes I feel like the world just don't love me back," she said, adding, "It's like it doesn't matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you're still going to have people who have something mean to say about you." Nonetheless, she pivoted her statement to a strong stance against her haters and said that from then on, she would direct her energy towards positive, supportive comments online.

"I'm only going to focus on positive comments from here on out," Lizzo explained. "I don't have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you protect onto me with your racism and your fatphobia. I don't have time for it. Anyways, I'm going to continue to be me. I'm going to continue to be a bad b---h." Lizzo was supported by Cardi and Missy Elliot, who were present in the Live's comments cheering their friend on as she clapped back against her haters.

Article continues below advertisement