Why Did Lizzo Break Down Crying on Instagram Live?By Chris Barilla
Aug. 16 2021, Published 4:46 p.m. ET
Aside from chart-topping hit songs and consistent viral moments, Lizzo has made her position regarding body positivity and inclusivity a central focus of her public persona. Throughout her time in the spotlight, she has crusaded against fat-shaming, racism, and a variety of other social issues that are near and dear to her heart.
However strong and ready to defend her beliefs as Lizzo is, she is still a human at the end of the day and sometimes the internet can be a cruel, unforgiving place that takes a toll on an individual's mental state. This is exemplified in her recent Instagram Live session, where the singer broke down crying to fans over some serious hate she has been receiving recently. So, what exactly made Lizzo cry on Live, and how does it connect to her career? Keep reading to find out.
Why was Lizzo crying on Instagram Live? Her new song has drawn some hate from users online.
In the Live session, which has since expired from her Instagram page, Lizzo got emotional regarding the critical response some listeners had to her latest Cardi B collaborative project "Rumors" and its accompanying music video. She explained the hurtful comments some fans had thrown at her, which she deemed "fatphobic" and "racist."
"On the days I feel I should be the happiest, I feel so down," the singer said fighting back tears while sitting in her bathroom. "Like, I hurt so hard."
Lizzo refrained from mentioning what the hateful comments were specifically — "I'm not even going to say them, to give them power," she said — but it seems as though the criticisms were largely targeting her weight. Addressing the haters, the "Truth Hurts" artist basically told them that they should be critiquing her music and not her appearance.
"People saying s--t about me that just doesn't even make sense," she shared through tears. "It's fatphobic and it's racist and it's hurtful. If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like 'Rumors' the song, cool. But a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look."
Despite usually being a beacon of positivity, Lizzo got very candid with viewers. "Sometimes I feel like the world just don't love me back," she said, adding, "It's like it doesn't matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you're still going to have people who have something mean to say about you."
Nonetheless, she pivoted her statement to a strong stance against her haters and said that from then on, she would direct her energy towards positive, supportive comments online.
"I'm only going to focus on positive comments from here on out," Lizzo explained. "I don't have time for your negativity, your internalized self-hatred that you protect onto me with your racism and your fatphobia. I don't have time for it. Anyways, I'm going to continue to be me. I'm going to continue to be a bad b---h."
Lizzo was supported by Cardi and Missy Elliot, who were present in the Live's comments cheering their friend on as she clapped back against her haters.
Hateful comments weren't all that accompanied the "Rumors" release, Lizzo also drew attention for name-dropping Drake.
Not everything surrounding the "Rumors" release was controversial, though, as millions of the singer's devout fans were simply happy to have new music from her and her mega-famous collaborator. One other element of the track that drew a lot of people's attention was Lizzo's decision to name-drop Drake in a verse. "Last year, I thought I would losе it/Readin’ s--t on the internеt/My smoothie cleanse and my diet/No, I ain’t f--k Drake yet (Ha)," she sings.
During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Lizzo explained why the Canadian superstar got a special mention in the song: "I just thought it would be so funny to say. I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool."
"I just feel like women, there are so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs because they’re fine," she went on to add, drawing a comparison to her male peers and saying that it's OK for women in music to drop the names of people they find attractive.
Drake did not respond to the name-drop on "Rumors" or to what Lizzo said about him during her Zane Lowe interview, but from her description, it appears that they are nothing more than friends.
"Rumors" is available on all major streaming services now, and you can check out the accompanying music video here.