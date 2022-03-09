From Porn Star to Thief and Company Owner: Where Is Rand Gauthier Now?

Rand Gauthier, the electrician and carpenter responsible for refurbishing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's six-bedroom, six-bathroom house located in Malibu, Calif., seems to have gotten away with the whole sex tape ordeal.

As an adult movie star, Rand dated the likes of Wendy Whoppers and Stacey Valentine at the height of his career; however, he is most remembered for stealing Pamela and Tommy's home video. So, where is Rand Gauthier now?