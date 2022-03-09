From Porn Star to Thief and Company Owner: Where Is Rand Gauthier Now?By Leila Kozma
Mar. 9 2022, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
Rand Gauthier, the electrician and carpenter responsible for refurbishing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's six-bedroom, six-bathroom house located in Malibu, Calif., seems to have gotten away with the whole sex tape ordeal.
As an adult movie star, Rand dated the likes of Wendy Whoppers and Stacey Valentine at the height of his career; however, he is most remembered for stealing Pamela and Tommy's home video. So, where is Rand Gauthier now?
Rand Gauthier stole and sold the sex tape at the focal point of 'Pam & Tommy.'
As a contractor, Rand was one of the men responsible for refurbishing Tommy and Pam's Malibu home — fun fact: The lavish home reportedly became the subject of a 2000 episode of MTV Cribs. However, Rand and Tommy entered into a disagreement during their brief work relationship. According to Rolling Stone, Tommy refused to pay Rand, racking up a $20,000 debt in the process. Rand told the outlet he was mentally prepared to write it off.
The dynamic drastically changed when Rand and another person headed back to Tommy's house to collect their tools and equipment. In turn, Tommy started to threaten Rand and a general contractor with a gun, telling them to "Get the f--k off [the] property."
This is when Rand decided to hatch a plan to steal Tommy's safe. He soon learned about the tape inside, and the rest is history.
Rand Gauthier continues to work as an electrician and company owner.
Oddly enough, Rand got away with the massive copyright breach without landing a jail sentence. In fact, he seems to have continued working as an electrician and contractor since then. On Twitter and his blog, he describes himself as the owner of Q Electrical Services, a company based in Santa Rosa, Calif.
As he writes in his bio, he has worked as an electrician at the University of California and an electrical engineer and business relations manager at Tricon International. He further shares that he developed an expertise in creating plan layouts and handling all aspects of wiring electrical systems.
Rand Gauthier doesn't list movie distribution as an area of expertise on his website.
Rand enjoys various forms of physical activity, such as playing tennis and practicing Taekwondo. He spends his free time restoring sports cars and motorcycles, according to his WordPress site. According to Rolling Stone, he grows weed in his garage.
Rand's website contains no mention of the scandal or the complications he has had to face in its aftermath.
He avoided jail, but he had to face up to some of the consequences. According to Women's Health, he borrowed money from local mafia boss Louis "Butchie" Peraino to be able to distribute the raunchy home video. For a while, Rand worked as a collector for the mafioso to make up for the financial losses he suffered.
Rand Gauthier's net worth is thought to be around $200,000.
It was Seth Warshavsky, the founder of Internet Entertainment Group, who made a real bang for his buck with the stolen sex tape. The home video generated $77 million in legitimate sales in less than 12 months — but Rand and his associates didn't see any of that money.