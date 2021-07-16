We Already Know We Love the New Cast of 'Gossip Girl' — Here Are Their OG Counterparts

We Already Know We Love the New Cast of 'Gossip Girl' — Here Are Their OG CounterpartsBy Jamie Lerner
Jul. 15 2021, Published 10:34 p.m. ET
We’re all excited that there’s a new Gossip Girl in town, but the new version isn’t an exact reboot of the original. There’s just as much drama, tension, passion, and secrets, if not more, but the Gossip Girl reboot is in the form of a Gen Z cast of all-new characters.
This Gossip Girl takes similar characters in the same setting — Constance Billard and St. Jude’s on the Upper East Side — and brings a whole new vibe of a whole new generation. But there are some definite similarities to the original cast, so here’s our comparison of who’s who in the Gossip Girl reboot.
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Comparison No. 1 — Julien Calloway / Serena van der Woodsen
Blake Lively played Serena in the OG Gossip Girl, and she was truly the ultimate “it girl.” Now Julien (Jordan Alexander) has taken the crown as an effortless influencer who’s somehow still liked by everyone. She has a little more of Blair Waldorf in her as the queen bee of the school, but Serena also takes on that role on and off in the original Gossip Girl.
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Comparison No. 2 — Audrey Hope / Blair Waldorf
Some might be tricked by her gorgeous blonde locks, but Audrey’s personality so far definitely mirrors Blair Waldorf’s. Emily Alyn Lind doesn’t necessarily have the same bite as Leighton Meester (yet), but her character does have the same complicated relationship with her famous mother and she begins the series in a long-term relationship.
Like Blair, she starts to explore other relationships while maintaining her preppy style.
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Comparison No. 3 — Max Wolfe / Chuck Bass
Max Wolfe, portrayed by the seductive Thomas Doherty, is a very clear comparison to Ed Westwick’s Chuck Bass with a modern take. He’s a pansexual philanderer, and we are all about it.
Thomas even told Cosmopolitan (via Harper’s Bazaar), “Yes, I do get naked, and yes, I do indulge,” when asked if he makes out with boys. What could be better? Let’s just hope this version of Chuck Bass isn’t an actual sexual predator.
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Comparison No. 4 — Aki Menzies / Nate Archibald
This comparison is a little far-fetched since skater and model Evan Mock’s Aki is the guy dating Audrey. This and his low-drama vibes make us think he’s inspired by Chace Crawford’s Nate but is definitely going to go on his own path.
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Comparison No. 5 — Obie Bergmann IV / Dan Humphrey and Nate Archibald
We would love for it to be as simple as one to one, but although Eli Brown shares some similarities to Penn Badgley's Dan Humphrey, the characters have a lot of differences. The biggest is that Obie is actually the richest of his classmates, similar to Nate Archibald. But when it comes to style and values, Obie might be the new Dan (although he’s not the Gossip Girl in the reboot).
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Comparison No. 6 — Zoya Lott / Jenny Humphrey and Vanessa Abrams
Zoya Lott is played by the admirable Whitney Peak, who comes in as an outsider. Like Jenny, her youth and outsider status paired with her ambitious social climbing make her a clear comparison to the Taylor Momsen character. However, while Jenny fed into the materialism (literally by being a fashion designer) of the Upper East Side, Zoya cuts through the pretense like Jessica Szohr’s Vanessa.
‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Comparison No. 7 — Monet de Haan and Luna La / Blair’s Minions
These two characters are easily like Blair Waldorf’s “minions” even though they are loyal to Julien in the Gossip Girl reboot. However, word on the street is that these two characters will get more of their own storylines instead of just being “backup.” We’re excited to see how the renaissance of these characters changes it up.
New episodes of the Gossip Girl reboot drop every Thursday on HBO Max.