'Love, Victor' Might Finally Explore a Bisexual Love Story (SPOILERS)

It’s safe to say that even if Love, Victor Season 2 wasn’t a five-hour sobfest for everyone (it definitely was for us), we can’t help but be emotionally invested in every single character on the Hulu hit. One of those characters, who so easily could have been much more unlikeable, is Lake, Felix’s love interest throughout the first two seasons.

At first, Lake is the try-hard girl who doesn’t see her own worth and who won’t date Felix because he’s not cool enough for her. But when we get to know her, we understand her hang-ups. And as she grows and loves Felix, we love her too.

So when their relationship falters, Season 2 ends with Lake and Lucy sharing some potentially flirty banter. Could Love, Victor Season 3 explore a Lake and Lucy bisexual storyline?