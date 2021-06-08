Anthony Keyvan Originally Auditioned for a Different Role in 'Love, Victor' (EXCLUSIVE)

On June 11, fans will be graced with Season 2 of Love, Victor on Hulu. The show chronicles Victor’s coming-out story as the new kid in school.

But Victor’s family is Latinx and pretty religious, so although his parents love him and his sister, Pilar, it’s hard for him to reconcile his sexuality with his very traditional heritage. Now, Season 2 explores a new character’s coming-out story — Rahim, played by Anthony Keyvan.