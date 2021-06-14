The 'Love, Victor' Season 2 Cliffhanger Even Put the Actors on the Edge of Their Seats

Michael spoke with Entertainment Tonight about who he wants Victor to choose, and like his character, he really doesn’t seem to know who to pick! “I don’t know, I don’t know!” he exclaimed.

“I’m very torn. Part of me is like, 'I hope it’s Rahim because it’ll depict a new love story and it’ll be fun to explore a new love story for Victor.'” We can definitely agree with that! We’ve already seen how his love story with Benji plays out, but we also love Benji, so we’re also torn.

Michael continued, “But also in the same token, Benji and Victor, it’s so iconic!” And it’s true! Throughout Season 1, we couldn’t help but root for Benji and Victor to get together, so it’s hard for us to let go of that first love.

Maybe Love, Victor is truly mirroring that first love experience for the audience so that we can really understand how Victor feels at this crux. But when asked if the writers told Michael who Victor does choose, he confirmed that he really has no idea.