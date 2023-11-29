Home > Television > The Voice 'The Voice' Season 24 Super Saves Got a Second Chance on the NBC Series—Sort Of 'The Voice' Season 24 introduced Super Saves to bring eliminated contestants back—but who did the judges pick and did the saves actually work? By Brittany Frederick Nov. 28 2023, Published 10:15 p.m. ET Source: Tyler Golden/NBC Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice.'

Almost since its inception, NBC's The Voice has come up with ways for eliminated artists or those on the verge of elimination to get back into the competition. The live voting of the Instant Save allowed viewers to keep one singer off the chopping block. The Steal enabled coaches to take a losing artist from another team. Then there was the Comeback Artist, and now in Season 24, the Super Save.

Article continues below advertisement

The Super Save involves each of the current coaches — Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire — to bring back someone who was previously eliminated, regardless of whose team they were originally on. Who did the Super Saves go to in Season 24, and did they actually make a difference during the playoffs? Keep reading to find out what happened.

Source: Trae Patton/NBC 'The Voice' Season 24 coaches perform on the NBC series.

Article continues below advertisement

Team Gwen's Super Save: Lennon VanderDoes

Source: NBC/YouTube Lennon VanderDoes performs "Falling Slowly" on 'The Voice.'

Gwen Stefani awarded her Super Save to Lennon VanderDoes, originally from Team Niall. Lennon was eliminated in a three-way Knockout in which the 27-year-old from Delaware competed against Julia Roome and Alexa Wildish. He was the second Team Niall member to be stolen by Gwen; she previously picked up Tanner Massey after Lennon defeated him in the Battle Rounds.

Lennon performed as a member of Team Gwen with a cover of the Academy Award-winning song "Falling Slowly" from Once. However, his comeback was short-lived as he was one of five artists eliminated in the Nov. 27, 2023 episode—the same episode in which he returned.

Article continues below advertisement

Team Legend's Super Save: AZÁN

Source: NBC/YouTube AZÁN performs Anita Baker's "Caught Up in the Rapture" on 'The Voice.'

John's choice for the Super Save was AZÁN, who originally turned two chairs during the Season 24 Blind Auditions. However, he originally eliminated her during the Knockouts in favor of Taylor Deneen. AZÁN was awarded a second chance when Niall stole her afterward, therefore making the Super Save her third opportunity in the competition. AZÁN performed "Adorn" during the Nov. 28 episode, and her fate has yet to be determined.

Team Niall's Super Save: Julia Roome

Source: NBC/YouTube Julia Roome performs 'True Colors' on 'The Voice.'

Julia Roome, 13, is one of the youngest contestants in The Voice history. She also turned two chairs in her blind audition and won her Battle Round over Olivia Eden. Her original run came to an end when she was eliminated in the same three-way Knockout that took Lennon VanderDoes out of the competition.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Julia also followed in Lennon's footsteps by having her return be short-lived. Her Super Save performance of Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors" wasn't enough to keep her from being eliminated a second time during the Nov. 21, 2023 playoffs installment.

Team Reba's Super Save: Ms. Monet

Source: NBC/YouTube Ms. Monet performs "Until You Come Back to Me" on 'The Voice.'

Ms. Monet represented more experienced artists during The Voice Season 24, as the 50-year-old from California made it onto Reba's team with her cover of Steve Winwood's "Higher Love." She then won her Battle Round over Corii, who had previously appeared in another NBC reality series, Songland.

Article continues below advertisement

She was eliminated alongside Rachele Nguyen in the Knockouts when Reba chose Ruby Leigh to advance to the playoffs. And while Ms. Monet tried her best to impress during the Nov. 27 episode with a cover of Anita Baker's "Until You Come Back to Me," she was also quickly sent home for the second time.