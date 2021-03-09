You'll Never Guess Which Coach Avery Roberson Picked on 'The Voice' (SPOILERS)

NBC’s The Voice has turned singers into stars, and one of its newest competitors seems to be the next in line. Avery Roberson wowed the coaches with his acoustic rendition of “If You’re Reading This” by Tim McGraw. In an uncommon twist, all four coaches turned their chairs in hopes of coaching the young singer with the voice of dark velvet.

Although all the coaches wanted Avery, he can only pick one. The 20-year-old’s jaw-dropping voice even began a little battle between the coaches, in which they tried to sway Avery away from cowboy Blake Shelton. They were pretty convincing, so Avery could pick anyone to be his coach on The Voice . So, who'd he pick?

Unfortunately, he did not make it past the first round on American Idol, but that only opened the door for him to audition for The Voice, where he’s already turned heads (and chairs). And since Avery also has a winning smile to go along with his winning voice, we should probably let his new fans know that he does seem to have a girlfriend.

He grew up with country music, as both his dad and grandfather were part of the country music scene. Avery is from Rutherfordton, N.C., so country music truly is in his blood. However, his audition for The Voice isn’t Avery’s first time trying to make a name for himself. The local North Carolina news covered Avery’s trip to Columbia, S.C., to audition for American Idol .

Avery Roberson is one of the newest contestants on The Voice who identifies as a country music singer and songwriter, according to his Instagram profile. At only 20 years old, his voice sounds like he’s been singing for decades, taking on the likes of classic country singers such as Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings.

Who does Avery pick to be his coach on ‘The Voice’?

The fight over Avery on The Voice was not an easy battle to be won. Blake Shelton is typically the clear pick for a country singer, but the coaches each really made their case to the young singer. Kelly Clarkson started off, "You didn't do what people expect people to do to get four-chair turns, which is wail everywhere and do all of those things,” commending Avery for his storytelling through his beautiful tone.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: YouTube

Of course, Blake had to make his case, and said to Avery, "It's important to have a concrete understanding of country music, because you can't know where it's going unless you know where it came from.” And when Kelly said she grew up with country music, Blake retorted, “But you walked away from it.”

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Jonas and John Legend had to make their cases too, and Nick pointed out some of the flaws in Blake's appeal, saying, “Imagine if a pop artist came out and we said, ‘We’re the only ones capable of coaching this person, because we know pop music.’” Plus, Nick is a young guy like Avery who could help bring him to similar mega-stardom.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

John simply appealed to Avery’s talent. He said, “I turned for you before any of the other coaches because I heard a beautiful, beautiful voice. The tone is rich, subtle, and that’s what this show is about. Finding great voices to be heard by the rest of the country. I turned for you because I love great music and I love coaching great vocalists.”

All four The Voice coaches made strong points to Avery to get him to jump on their team, and while we may have our opinions, Avery’s the only one who can make the choice. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he picked Team Blake, which perfectly aligns with his country roots.