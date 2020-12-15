Who Is Going to Win 'The Voice' Season 19? Fans Think the Result Will Make History

Who Is Going to Win 'The Voice' Season 19? Fans Think the Result Will Make HistoryBy Shannon Raphael
Updated
The 19th season of The Voice is set to wrap on Dec. 15, and the competition has never been tighter. While there was some unprecedented behind-the-scenes controversy on the show following frontrunner Ryan Gallagher's abrupt departure, the new topic of discussion on the series is about who will win.
Five singers, including Carter Rubin (Team Gwen Stefani), Jim Ranger (Team Blake Shelton), John Holiday (Team John Legend), Ian Flanigan (Team Blake Shelton), and Desz (Team Kelly Clarkson), are set to battle it out, but only one can win the hit NBC series.
Who is going to win The Voice 2020? Fans are taking bets on which contestant will be victorious.
The finalists' performances impressed the judges on 'The Voice.'
Though viewers won't get official clarity on who the Season 19 winner is until after the Dec. 15 episode airs, many are speculating about how likely it is for each of the five finalists to win.
In the Finale Part 1 episode, which aired on Dec. 14, the singers left it all on the stage with their emotional performances. John Holiday first sang an original song, "Where Do We Go," and he concluded the episode with a take on Beyoncé's "Halo."
Contestant Ian Flanigan earned praise from his coach, Blake Shelton, with a cover of Jamey Johnson's "In Color." He ended his time on the episode with his song, "Never Learn."
Carter Rubin, the youngest finalist, sang "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus, and his original song, "Up from Here."
The only remaining woman in Season 19 is Desz, and she belted to "Holy Ground," and "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac.
Finally, Jim Ranger dedicated his song, "Last" to his wife. He also sang his take on "With a Little Help from My Friends" by the Beatles.
All of the finalists earned positive comments from their respective coaches following their performances. But, only one can win the show.
Who is going to win 'The Voice' Season 19?
A lot of viewers suspect that Carter Rubin — the 15-year-old Long Island native — will win the competition.
In addition to impressing the judges because of his age (and moving Kelly Clarkson to tears with his rendition of Lauren Daigle's "You Say"), Carter is the only competitor remaining from Gwen's team. Season 19 is her fifth time in the judges' chair, and she's the only one on the panel who has not won before.
Her fiancé, Blake Shelton, on the other hand, has had seven victories on The Voice.
While Blake himself is often the one to beat, he is the only judge who has two team members left going in to the finale episode. Because of this, those who vote exclusively for his competitors might split their votes between Ian Flanigan and Jim Ranger.
One competitor who many fans are certain won't win is Ian Flanigan. He was added to the finale episode because of the "Instant Save" option. To date, no recipient of the "Instant Save" has ever won The Voice.
According to the prediction site, GoldDerby.com, Carter has the best odds of winning Season 19. Team Kelly's remaining member, Desz, is behind Carter. She was the only finalist who initially got all four judges to turn their chairs during the blind auditions, so many fans are hesitant to count her out of the running.
The site lists Ian's odds next, followed by Jim Ranger and John Holiday.
The Voice airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.