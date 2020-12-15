Who Is Going to Win 'The Voice' Season 19? Fans Think the Result Will Make History

The 19th season of The Voice is set to wrap on Dec. 15, and the competition has never been tighter. While there was some unprecedented behind-the-scenes controversy on the show following frontrunner Ryan Gallagher 's abrupt departure, the new topic of discussion on the series is about who will win.

Who is going to win The Voice 2020? Fans are taking bets on which contestant will be victorious.

Five singers, including Carter Rubin (Team Gwen Stefani), Jim Ranger (Team Blake Shelton), John Holiday (Team John Legend), Ian Flanigan (Team Blake Shelton), and Desz (Team Kelly Clarkson), are set to battle it out, but only one can win the hit NBC series.

The finalists' performances impressed the judges on 'The Voice.'

Though viewers won't get official clarity on who the Season 19 winner is until after the Dec. 15 episode airs, many are speculating about how likely it is for each of the five finalists to win. In the Finale Part 1 episode, which aired on Dec. 14, the singers left it all on the stage with their emotional performances. John Holiday first sang an original song, "Where Do We Go," and he concluded the episode with a take on Beyoncé's "Halo."

Source: NBC

Article continues below advertisement

Contestant Ian Flanigan earned praise from his coach, Blake Shelton, with a cover of Jamey Johnson's "In Color." He ended his time on the episode with his song, "Never Learn." Carter Rubin, the youngest finalist, sang "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus, and his original song, "Up from Here."

The only remaining woman in Season 19 is Desz, and she belted to "Holy Ground," and "Landslide" by Fleetwood Mac. Finally, Jim Ranger dedicated his song, "Last" to his wife. He also sang his take on "With a Little Help from My Friends" by the Beatles. All of the finalists earned positive comments from their respective coaches following their performances. But, only one can win the show.

Article continues below advertisement