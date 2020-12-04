Jordan Smith Won 'The Voice,' but What Has He Been up to Since the Show?

Although it's one of the highest-rated shows on TV, The Voice has produced a mixed bag of winners. All of the show's winners have gone on to create some music outside of the show, but some have been more successful in their solo projects than others. Among the show's more successful winners is Jordan Smith , who was the show's highest-selling artist of all time when he won in 2015.

"So honored and completely humbled to have written this song for the incomparable @celinedion," Jordan wrote after announcing the news. "Never doubt the power of hard work or the importance of small beginnings."

Since then, Jordan's singing career has been somewhat quiet, although he did write the song "Ashes," for Deadpool 2 — it was performed by Celine Dion.

Following a performance at the People's Choice Awards, Jordan released his debut album in March of 2016, and the album debuted in the second position on the iTunes charts before eventually ascending to the top spot. His album received largely mixed reviews from those who wrote about it, but even the most negative reviews acknowledge that fans of Jordan's from The Voice would likely be pleased by the record.

After leaving the show, Jordan returned to his native Kentucky where he was honored in a number of ways. He was named a Kentucky Colonel by the Secretary of State, and he was also named the Kentuckian of the Year by Kentucky Monthly magazine. His collection of songs from The Voice also debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 album charts, and he broke records on Billboard's Christian music charts.

Jordan got into a car accident in 2019.

Although he wasn't in the news for his talents as a performer much in 2019, Jordan did make the news after surviving a car wreck that looked deeply scary. Although the car was totaled, Jordan walked away with only a scratch on his arm. "Well my car from @NBCTheVoice is ruined, but my life is not. Thank you God and @NissanUSA! Somehow I was blessed enough to walk away with only a scratch," Jordan wrote on Twitter following the incident.

Well my car from @NBCTheVoice is ruined, but my life is not. Thank you God and @NissanUSA! Somehow I was blessed enough to walk away with only a scratch. pic.twitter.com/I0i2mbCGvr — Jordan Smith (@JordanSmithLive) September 12, 2019 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

"I was driving my car headed towards Nashville," Jordan said in an interview with a local TV station. "It had been stormy and rainy and I had been taking extra precaution, I hadn’t been driving very fast. I had just come out of a really bad storm and there was some water on the road. I was in the passing lane going 65 to 68 and hit some water, and lost control — hydroplaned."