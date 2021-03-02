Here's How to Get in That Virtual Audience on 'The Voice'

As COVID-19 regulations become our new normal, we’ve been forced to say goodbye to gatherings, festivals, and most importantly, live studio audiences.

While we used to find joy in the applause of on-set guests, it seems that studio audiences are a thing of the past and as we prepare for the latest season of The Voice to premiere, we’re wondering what that means for the contestants. So, was the recent season filmed in front of a live or virtual audience?