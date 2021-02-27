Nick Jonas' New Album "Spaceman" Reflects What We've All Been Feeling

While Nick has performed on SNL previously with his brothers and their band, this will be his first time playing double duty as the host. Nick has a surprisingly well-built resume for comedy, beginning in his Disney Channel days and including horror-comedy show Scream Queens and both Jumanji sequels. Nick will also star in the upcoming Chaos Walking adaptation, proving his acting versatility extends to science-fiction as well.

Fans spotted Nick rehearsing for SNL and had a lot to say about it on Twitter , so needless to say they're ready and eager. Ever since "Spaceman" dropped, fans have also been singing its praises , noting the song was just the kind of music everyone needed in a time as tumultuous and difficult as a pandemic.

In his spare time, Nick has also been a coach on The Voice. Not even quarantine can keep this multi-talented celebrity down for long, and clearly he's been as busy creatively. Fans will just have to wait and see on March 12, 2021, when "Spaceman" hits streaming sites everywhere.

Nick Jonas performs on and hosts SNL on Feb. 27, 2021 at 11:30 p.m. EST.