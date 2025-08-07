The Breakdown of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s Relationship Timeline Brandon is the stepson of iconic country star Reba McEntire through her marriage to his father Narvel Blackstock — who was also Kelly’s manager. By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 7 2025, 1:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

From the time they announced they were getting divorced, Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s relationship has consistently made headlines due to its ongoing messiness. Now, as the Emmy-winning talk show host has cancelled her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency after revealing that her ex-husband has fallen “ill,” fans are more curious than ever about what’s going on. However, a look back at their relationship timeline can provide details about the current state of things between them.

Before he was married to a successful singer, Brandon was no stranger to being around a woman with an award-winning voice, as he is the stepson of iconic country star Reba McEntire through her marriage to his father Narvel Blackstock — who was also Kelly’s manager.

Here's the breakdown of Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s relationship timeline.

In May 2006, Kelly and Brandon met for the very first time while at rehearsals for the Academy of Country Music Awards, but they didn’t begin dating until years later due to Brandon being married, according to People. "I've only had three other boyfriends that I dated, and not really seriously," Kelly told the outlet shortly after getting married, about their initial meeting. "This guy walks by, making everybody laugh. I said, 'I'm gonna end up with him. I know it.'"

Six years would pass before the two would start dating officially, as their relationship began when they reconnected at the 2012 Super Bowl, where Kelly sang the national anthem. A few weeks later they went on their first date in February 2012. Less than a year later, in December 2012, Kelly took to social media to break the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she and Brandon were officially engaged.

"I'M ENGAGED!!!!!" she wrote at the time. "I wanted y'all to know!! Happiest night of my life last night! I am so lucky and am with the greatest man ever." In October 2013, they got married at BlackBerry Farms in Tennessee. Just one month later, Kelly announced the couple was expecting her first child, daughter River Rose, born in June 2014. Son Remington Alexander arrived in April 2016.

Following the launch of her daytime talk show in fall 2019, Kelly, Brandon, and their children quarantined together in Montana in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two months later, in June 2020, Kelly officially filed for divorce from Brandon after almost seven years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences, per People.

Kelly has spoken openly about her divorce and the impact it has on the former couple’s children.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling up in the bed, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" she told Angie Martinez in March 2023 while on her IRL podcast. "A lot of times they'll be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.' They're really honest about it. I get it. I'm from a divorced family as well. It sucks," she said.

