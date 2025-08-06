Go Inside Florence Pugh and Finn Cole’s Relationship Timeline — All the Details About Their Romance Florence ascended to the Hollywood A-list when she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2019 film, ‘Little Women.’ By Danielle Jennings Published Aug. 6 2025, 12:13 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @CelebrityTonight

As one of the reigning members of the young Hollywood A-list, Florence Pugh is very familiar with her life being just as talked about as the films she stars in. Previously involved in a high-profile romance with Zach Braff, Florence is making headlines again regarding her relationship with actor Finn Cole. So, what’s going on between the two? Let’s uncover all the details.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Go inside Florence Pugh and Finn Cole’s relationship timeline.

In July 2024, Florence and Finn first set the gossip mill ablaze when rumors circulated that they were possibly an item after the two were seen together at Glastonbury, according to Glamour. Fast-forward to that fall, and in September 2024, she gave a revealing interview with British Vogue and opened up about her love life and relationship status, but stopped short of naming names. When asked in the interview if she was in love, she reasoned simply, “I am” before sharing additional tidbits.

Article continues below advertisement

“We are figuring what we actually are,” she told the outlet at the time. “And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller coaster. I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.” “Falling is the most amazing feeling, but unfortunately if that’s the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that’s the thing that you chase,” Florence added. “That’s not gonna last.”

Article continues below advertisement

At the April 2025 red carpet premiere of Thunderbolts, in which Florence starred, Finn was in attendance, and many suspected he was there as her plus one — but the two were not photographed together at the event. However, eagle-eyed fans pointed out the social media post that Finn made encouraging fans to see the film, and Florence’s flirty emoji comment in response.

Relationship rumors between Florence and Finn reached a fever pitch in August 2025 when The Sun reported that the pair were secretly engaged. “Finn and Florence have been in a bubble getting to know each other away from the spotlight,” a source told the outlet. “They are both putting everything into their careers but have found something special between them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Florence’s dating life has always captured public attention.

From 2019 until 2022, Florence’s highly talked about relationship with Scrubs star Zach Braff was constant tabloid fodder due to the couple’s 21-year age gap — something that Florence publicly defended. “I had to be public in the past because people were bullying me and bullying my partner,” she told British Vogue in 2024. “Mine and Zach’s relationship was actually quite private until it was nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us and our families.”